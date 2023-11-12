SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health
Listener

Pills and ills: The hard-to-swallow truth about the vitamins, supplements we buy

12 minutes to read
By Niki Bezzant

Dietitian Claudia Vavasour pauses and reflects on something she sees in her practice regularly. “Most women who come and see me are taking 10 or more supplements,” she says. “They’ve spent a fortune.”

Canterbury-based Vavasour

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener