Will the Beths be best? Fourth Apra Silver Scroll nod for Obama’s favourite Kiwi band

Russell Baillie
3 mins to read
Going for gold: the Beths, with Elizabeth Stokes as lead vocalist, will be hoping to take home the songwriting award on October 4. Photo / Frances Carter

Three times the bridesmaids, the Beths head up the aisle of this year’s Apra Silver Scrolls hoping to finally snare the songwriting award after becoming one of the prize’s most nominated groups with no wins

