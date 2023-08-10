First finalists for APRA NZ music awards revealed

Maioha Award finalists Tuari Brothers, MOHI, and Jordyn with a Why. Photos / Supplied
While the New Zealand recording industry struggles to stage the annual Aotearoa Music Awards as it suffers an ongoing identity and sponsorship crisis, the long-running APRA [Australasian Performing Right Association] Silver Scroll prizes forsongwriters and composers is going full steam ahead and has announced its first round of finalists.
The five nominees for the Silver Scroll for song of the year will be named on September 1. But the NZ membership of APRA and its judges have named this year’s contenders for the prizes in te reo songwriting, contemporary classical composition and soundtrack work.
The finalists in those categories are:
Maioha Award/Tohu Maioha
E tama, written by Hamiora Tuari, Ani Piki Tuari, Tame Tuari, Tatana Tuari, and Matt Sadgrove, and performed by Tuari Brothers.
Me Pēhea Rā, written by Mohi Allen, Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich, and Noema Te Hau III, and performed by MOHI.
Raumati, written by Jordyn Rapana, translated by Te Kuru Dewes, and performed by Jordyn with a Why.