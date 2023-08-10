First finalists for APRA NZ music awards revealed

Maioha Award finalists Tuari Brothers, MOHI, and Jordyn with a Why. Photos / Supplied

While the New Zealand recording industry struggles to stage the annual Aotearoa Music Awards as it suffers an ongoing identity and sponsorship crisis, the long-running APRA [Australasian Performing Right Association] Silver Scroll prizes for songwriters and composers is going full steam ahead and has announced its first round of finalists.

The five nominees for the Silver Scroll for song of the year will be named on September 1. But the NZ membership of APRA and its judges have named this year’s contenders for the prizes in te reo songwriting, contemporary classical composition and soundtrack work.

The finalists in those categories are:

Maioha Award/Tohu Maioha

E tama, written by Hamiora Tuari, Ani Piki Tuari, Tame Tuari, Tatana Tuari, and Matt Sadgrove, and performed by Tuari Brothers.

Me Pēhea Rā, written by Mohi Allen, Hēmi Kelly, Amy Boroevich, and Noema Te Hau III, and performed by MOHI.

Raumati, written by Jordyn Rapana, translated by Te Kuru Dewes, and performed by Jordyn with a Why.

SOUNZ Contemporary Award/Te Tohu Auaha

Mycelium, by Nathaniel Otley, for bass flute, trumpet, percussion, electric guitar, keyboard, violin, cello, and contrabass.

No ro hunu ake, by Joshua Pearson, for choral ensemble.

Requiem, by Victoria Kelly, based on poetry by Bill Manhire, Sam Hunt, Ian Wedde, Chloe Honum and James K Baxter – for soprano, tenor, choir and orchestra.

Best Original Music in a Series Award/Tohu Paerangi

Tom McLeod for Blood, Sex and Royalty.

Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper for The Gone.

Claire Cowan for Under the Vines.

Tom McLeod, Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper and Claire Cowan. Photos / Supplied

Best Original Music in a Film Award/Tohu Pūmanawa

Mark Vanilau for A Boy Called Piano – The Story of Fa’amoana John Luafutu.

Cam Ballantyne for Nude Tuesday.

Karl Sölve Steven for The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!.

Mark Vanilau; Cam Ballantyne and Karl Sölve Steven. Photos / Supplied

The 2023 APRA Silver Scroll Awards ceremony will be held at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday, October 4.