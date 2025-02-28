Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Listener’s March Viewing Guide: Temuera Morrison stars in tribal land drama End of the Valley

March highlight:

End of the Valley

When two tribes go to war

Screening: Whakaata Māori, 9pm Thursdays from March 6

Streaming: Māori+, entire season, same date

This new te reo drama tells a story of conflict between two fictitious neighbouring iwi over land and taonga. But while that might sound like a period piece from ancient times, End of the Valley is a melodrama complete with corporate wrangling, Waitangi Tribunal claims and what happens when a young lawyer finds himself abandoned in the

