Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Scottish Ballet steps out with the Royal NZ Ballet

By Linda Herrick
New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

Schachmatt (Checkmate!) showcase Scottish Ballet’s contemporary dance skills. Photo / supplied

Schachmatt (Checkmate!) showcase Scottish Ballet’s contemporary dance skills. Photo / supplied

Scottish Ballet head Chris Hampson on how Tennessee Williams, Pedro Almodóvar, Marlon Brando and Joan Rivers have influenced the contemporary works the acclaimed company is bringing to New Zealand.

It’s a freezing evening in the northern English city of Newcastle, where Scottish Ballet’s charming boss Christopher Hampson, CBE, has just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener