Pasifika artist Leki Jackson-Bourke: ‘Not all brown boys were made to play for the All Blacks’

Leki Jackson-Bourke Photo / supplied

Why I Made is a fortnightly feature in which artists and writers share with listener.co.nz the behind-the-scenes stories of their creations. Here, Leki Jackson-Bourke talks about the first arts festival he’s curated, the one-day A Niu Dawn in Auckland this Saturday, and why he made the decision

