Songs of the week: Hot new tracks by Kylie Minogue, Grayson Gilmour and more

3 mins to read
Kylie Minogue, Grayson Gilmour and Paul Kelly. Photos / Supplied

If Not Now

By Paul Kelly

Oz rock’s poet laureate emeritus has been writing songs waving the flag for indigenous Australia seemingly since the dreamtime. This one might be a timely entreaty to his compatriots

