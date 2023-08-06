Advertisement

Songs of the week: Hot new tracks by Shapeshifter, Strawpeople, Wilco and Yard Act

Bridges, Shapeshifter and Amokura. Photos / Supplied

Amokura

By Shapeshifter

Released as an encore to Epetoma o te reo Māori Kūki ‘Āirani (Cook Islands Language Week), the new track by Shapeshifter is a chance for frontman Paora Apera (P Digsss) to invoke

