Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songs of the week: July 23

4 mins to read
Billie Eilish, Rachel Goswell performing with Slowdive and Ebony Lamb. Photos / Getty Images

Billie Eilish, Rachel Goswell performing with Slowdive and Ebony Lamb. Photos / Getty Images

My Daughter My Sister My Son

By Ebony Lamb, her debut single on Slow Time Records

Some will already know Lamb’s name as an accomplished portrait photographer and the voice of Wellington alt-country outfit Eb

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener