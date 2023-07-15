Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Songs of the week: July 16

3 mins to read
Nick Cave, Dominic Fike and Idris Muhammad. Photo / Getty Images

Nick Cave, Dominic Fike and Idris Muhammad. Photo / Getty Images

Ant Pile

Dominic Fike from his album Sunburn

The second single from the songwriter’s sophomore album is a cute, coming-of-age song well suited to the American summer. Something we Kiwis are currently nowhere near. Alas,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener