Songs of the week: July 9

3 mins to read
Lucinda WIlliams, Seth Haapu and Olivia Rodrigo. Photos / Getty Images

Welcome to the first in our weekly survey of new tracks that have caught our ears.

Poor Boy

Nadia Reid from the tribute album The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake

Nadia Reid

