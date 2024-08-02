Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Listener’s August viewing guide: Rebecca Gibney’s new drama and Taskmaster NZ returns

9 mins to read
Rebecca Gibney as Abi Quinn in 'Prosper'. Photo / Supplied

Rebecca Gibney as Abi Quinn in 'Prosper'. Photo / Supplied

Prosper

Sleek megachurch drama

Streaming: TVNZ+ from Wednesday July 31

Cal Quinn (Richard Roxburgh) and his wife Abi (Rebecca Gibney) run U Star, one of Australia’s most powerful evangelical megachurches. The productions are big and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener