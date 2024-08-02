Advertisement
The Listener / Entertainment

Grant Robertson on how the songs of Martin Phillipps took him from adolescence to adulthood

By Grant Robertson
6 mins to read
"In that big, cavernous space in front of the city’s bewildered youth, Martin’s guitar makes swirling circus sounds." Photo / Supplied

Fill your head with alcohol, comic books and drugs,

This is the way

(This Is the Way, The Lost EP, 1985)

I first see The Chills at a dance that my brother organised for the

