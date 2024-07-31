Advertisement
Music: Southern Gothic from Dunedin’s Death and the Maiden

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Death and the Maiden: engrossing, gloomadelic, penumbra-pop. Photo / Supplied

Uneven Ground

by Death and the Maiden

Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

The phrase “death and the maiden” refers to the figures of death (in art, often a skeleton) with that of youth and life, a jarring juxtaposition reflecting memento (remember, you will die) and the age-old prayer “even in the midst of life, we are in death”.

