Gore blimey: Southland town continues to cement its reputation as NZ’s country-music home

By Russell Brown
7 mins to read

“I don’t think we’ve got Dolly yet,” deadpanned Ron Mitchell as he swung the SUV past the Hands of Fame. Kenny Rogers, Slim Dusty and Ricky Skaggs have all left their handprints at Gore’s guitar-shaped

