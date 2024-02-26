SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

Top town: Is Hamilton the coolest city in the country?

16 minutes to read
By Richard Betts

The wine bar is the tell. When Alan Brenner pours a glass of aromatic moschofilero – a wine big in Greece but virtually unknown here – that’s when you know Kirikiriroa Hamilton and the ­Waikato

Warmly Rapt

