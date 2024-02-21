Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

Why I made: The Kiwi choreographer who might be more Jackson Pollock than Michael Jackson

By Dionne Christian
6 mins to read
Neil Ieremia, pictured here working with dancers, founded Black Grace in 1995 and is adding an increasingly high-tech element to the company's work. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Neil Ieremia, pictured here working with dancers, founded Black Grace in 1995 and is adding an increasingly high-tech element to the company's work. Photo / Jinki Cambronero

Could choreographer Neil Ieremia be more Jackson Pollock than Michael Jackson?

The Wellington-born Samoan New Zealander started Black Grace in 1995 and has seen it morph into one of our leading dance companies. Right now,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener