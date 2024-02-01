Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

He taught a mate to dance in a beer ad and played Billy T James on TV but Tainui Tukiwaho’s heart is in theatre

By Linda Herrick
8 mins to read
Optimistic creative: Tainui Tukiwaho's latest play aims to show intergenerational trauma can be dealt with. Photo / Jane Ussher

Optimistic creative: Tainui Tukiwaho's latest play aims to show intergenerational trauma can be dealt with. Photo / Jane Ussher

Imagine Aotearoa in days of yore, when the land was cloaked in lush native forest and the song of the tūī welcomed Māori treading lightly upon a carpet of leaves. The tūī's voice rang pure

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener