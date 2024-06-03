Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Andrew O’Hagan’s Caledonian Road showcases haves and have-nots of modern London

5 mins to read
Andrew O’Hagan uses Caledonian Road as a platform to explore some of the forces weakening London's political and financial systems, and the effects on its citizens. Photo / supplied

Andrew O’Hagan uses Caledonian Road as a platform to explore some of the forces weakening London's political and financial systems, and the effects on its citizens. Photo / supplied

Book review: Andrew O’Hagan’s Caledonian Road, an epic portrayal of the corruption and inequity corroding the soul of modern London, stretches to nearly 650 pages. It doesn’t take long to start wondering: who does O’Hagan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener