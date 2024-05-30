Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

How a new director put her mark on NZ’s largest writers’ festival

By Mark Broatch
3 mins to read
Lindsey Fineran: Keen to leverage international names. Photo / supplied

Lindsey Fineran: Keen to leverage international names. Photo / supplied

How do you make a successful literary festival even better? Piles of planning, clever pairing of speakers and not being afraid of genre fiction.

A record 85,000 people passed through the rooms of the Aotea

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener