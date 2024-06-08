Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

‘I’m a bit of an outlier’: Mel Parsons warms up for a national tour

By Russell Brown
4 mins to read
Mel Parsons: "It’s not like I’m writing about the mountains or what I can see out the window, but I feel like the environment informs how you feel." Photo / Supplied

Mel Parsons: "It’s not like I’m writing about the mountains or what I can see out the window, but I feel like the environment informs how you feel." Photo / Supplied

Mel Parsons is a bit gobsmacked. The day after winning the annual MLT Songwriting Award for her song The Hardest Thing, she’s out at Hokonui Rūnanga’s base just outside Gore, helping some other songs to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener