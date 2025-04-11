Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Blockheads: A spin-off from the popular Minecraft game ticks all the boxes

Sarah Watt
By
Film reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Minecraft movie stars (from left) Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Photo / Supplied

Minecraft movie stars (from left) Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Photo / Supplied

A Minecraft Movie, directed by Jared Hess, is out now.

Rating out of five: ★★★½

Having grown up building with Lego blocks not Minecraft cubes, I did what any responsible reviewer for 2025′s most-­anticipated video game spin-off would do – I took an expert to the premiere.

Master Eight (whose

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener