Actor Peter Elliott reflects on the death of a theatre titan

By Peter Elliott
New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Actor, director, CEO, inspirational teacher, foul-mouthed raconteur: Raymond Hawthorne, who died this month, was all of these and more. Photo / Supplied

Curtain up. The crowd hushes. Lights up.

We see a small, dark-haired, keen-eyed boy riding his horse to school. He sings, plays piano, wins a singing competition, grows, dreams, and joins an opera company.

He joins the New Zealand Players, and the path is laid for his fiery journey.

It’s

Save

