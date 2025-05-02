Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Veteran actor renews life-long ties to ‘Golden Weather’ in Court Theatre production

By Sarah Catherall
New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

Golden glow: Alison Walls, James Kupa, Ian Mune, and Kathleen Burns. Photo / Supplied

Golden glow: Alison Walls, James Kupa, Ian Mune, and Kathleen Burns. Photo / Supplied

Ian Mune was in his first job out of school and a part-time amateur actor when he heard about a solo play packing out theatres. The now 83-year-old, who was knighted last year, pushed his way into an Auckland theatre and stood at the back.

“A man came on stage

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener