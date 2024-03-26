Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Culture

Battleground bylines: Kiwi women war reporters remembered

By David Barber
11 mins to read
Kate Webb on the battlefield in South Vietnam in 1968. Webb was captured by North Vietnamese forces and later released after her obituary had been published. Photo / Getty Images

One night 54 years ago, I was drinking a beer in bar on a hotel rooftop in Saigon listening to the distinctive krrrump of bombs falling from American B-52 planes on the countryside not too

