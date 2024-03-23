Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

War baby: Son reveals parents’ Hong Kong PoW camp love story

By Ian Gill
10 mins to read
Left to right: English journalist George Giffen in Hong Kong, before World War II; Billie Gill. Photos / Supplied

Left to right: English journalist George Giffen in Hong Kong, before World War II; Billie Gill. Photos / Supplied

From the archives: In 2019, Kiwi war baby and journalist Ian Gill wrote for the Listener a moving story, Finding My Father, of how he was conceived in a Hong Kong PoW camp, the misfortune

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener