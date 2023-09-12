Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

A Better Place review: Twins at the heart of compelling war novel

By Karin Warnaar
4 mins to read
A Better Place by Stephen Daisley. Photo / Supplied

A Better Place by Stephen Daisley. Photo / Supplied

The old story is at once shocking and familiar to those, like novelist Stephen Daisley, who grew up in the decades immediately after World War II. We know about Crete, Egypt and Italy through images

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener