Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Business

Could ChatGPT Search kill Google?

Peter Griffin
By
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read
Google disrupted the search engine market 25 years ago. Now it looks set to be the focus of change. Photo / Getty Images

Google disrupted the search engine market 25 years ago. Now it looks set to be the focus of change. Photo / Getty Images

The big tech story of 2024 is the onslaught on Google’s search and digital advertising businesses by US regulators and a host of AI upstart competitors.

This has major implications for how we find things on the internet and also how we are shown advertisements for things online as credible

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener