Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Business

Why Meta’s new AI smart glasses are a privacy nightmare

By Peter Griffin
Technology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Mark Zuckerberg dons the prototype glasses at the Connect conference. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg dons the prototype glasses at the Connect conference. Photo / Getty Images

Can I handle one more Silicon Valley tech conference? That’s what I was asking myself a couple of weeks ago after several days of interviews with evangelical US tech executives attempting, word-perfect, to sell me on the virtues of artificial intelligence.

How do these people have the energy to do

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener