Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

Peter Griffin: I tried a driverless taxi in San Francisco – here’s what it was like

By Peter Griffin
Consumer tech writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read
The future is here? Aerial view of Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car fleet. Photo / Getty Images

The future is here? Aerial view of Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car fleet. Photo / Getty Images

Online exclusive

Standing on the side of Mission St in San Francisco, smartphone in hand, I felt an unusual shiver of nervousness. After all, I was just waiting for a taxi ride.

However, this wasn’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener