Peter Griffin: Why I’m happy to wait for Apple’s Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro headset launched in Australia last week, five months after its US debut and with an eye-watering price tag of A$5999 (NZ$6660).

That puts it squarely in the luxury electronics segment, up there with a high-end Sony Bravia 75-inch OLED TV, Microsoft’s Surface Studio 2 laptop, or Apple’s high-performance computer favoured by film-makers, the Mac Pro. Those devices will likely deliver a lot more utility and entertainment value, too.

Apple usually only commits to a market when it’s sure there’s reasonable local demand for its products. There was a long delay between the launch of the Apple HomePod, ($529), a smart speaker with the Siri digital assistant built in, and its availability in New Zealand. The same will likely go for the Vision Pro, though if you are crossing the Tasman, you can pick up the Apple Vision Pro in one of 20 Apple stores.

Unless you pride yourself on being an early adopter, or work in the video game or virtual reality/augmented reality space, there really isn’t a compelling reason to shell out for the first generation Apple Vision Pro yet.

Yes, this device is state-of-the-art, technically one of the best “mixed reality” headsets to be released so far, and embodying the design aesthetic and build quality on which Apple built its reputation.

I’ve now had two decent sessions exploring the Vision Pro, including one with the team at Beyond, the Wellington-based video games studio that had its game Runaways, which it built for the Vision Pro, featured at Apple’s worldwide developer’s conference last month.

I’ve come away from both sessions in awe at the clarity of the image its screens produce, impressed at how easy it is to learn its gesture-based navigation system, and full of “what if” ideas about what you could eventually do with a device like this.

In the meantime though, the Vision Pro is really a showcase of the potential for headsets to move beyond the realm of video games. Its most compelling function is as a means of watching movies and TV shows. The high-resolution image and ability to block out the world around you and wrap a home theatre studio around your head has huge appeal to me - for watching a movie solo, or while travelling on a plane.

Beyond that, the intriguing applications relate to work. The Vision Pro lets you display multiple applications or objects within your field of vision. You could have email open in one window, a document in another, and a FaceTime video call in yet another. The headset’s powerful processor is capable of handling this tasking with ease.

Another work-related feature that will appeal to people in the creative sector – especially architects, builders and designers - is the ability to place a 3D digital object in front of you, then walk around it, and view it from different angles.

The ease with which you can move between augmented and virtual modes with the scroll of a wheel is one of the Vision Pro’s greatest features. You can white out the background for a mindfulness session that casts a 360-degree image of a windswept desert around you, or dial up the transparency to position applications around you in your office. So, Apple has taken what others were doing in the VR/AR world and made it that much more seamless and accessible, from a technical standpoint.

However, there are five key reasons I won’t be heading to the Apple store to pick up a Vision Pro next time I’m visiting my sister in Melbourne.

Prohibitive price point

One of the most significant barriers to the Vision Pro’s mass market appeal is its steep price tag. At $6660 for the base model, the device is far beyond the reach of most consumers, particularly Kiwis doing it tough with high interest rates and a sluggish economy.

This pricing strategy positions the Vision Pro as a luxury item or a specialised tool for professionals, rather than an everyday device for the average user. Many consumer devices have debuted at a high price and become cheaper over time, and the same may happen with the Vision Pro.

Apple is working on version 2 of the Vision Pro. But reports began circulating in the US media last month that Apple has changed its strategy, prioritising a cheaper, less feature-rich headset model to try to broaden the Vision Pro’s appeal.

Digital platform Mashable reported that the new Vision headset would reportedly still have the high-res displays, but some (unnamed) features will be missing, and the headset will be at least a third lighter than the original. “It would also be cheaper. We’ve previously heard that Apple discussed prices ranging from US$1500 to $2500 (NZ$2400 to $4100),” it added.

That potentially puts the Vision Pro in the same price category as a high-end Apple or Samsung smartphone, or a powerful laptop. Then we would be talking about a device that may gain traction, particularly with professionals who want to extend their Apple environment from the Mac and iPad to something more immersive.

Vision Pro accessories are quite pricey, too. A travel case will set you back A$349, and a replacement battery will cost the same. You can’t wear your regular glasses with the Vision Pro, so you’ll need to get optical inserts. Apple says Zeiss optical inserts for those just needing reading glasses start at A$169, and prescription inserts start at A$269.

Limited battery life and portability

The Vision Pro’s battery life is a notable concern. With only about two hours of use per charge, the device falls short of meeting the demands of all-day wear. Additionally, the external battery pack, while allowing for a lighter headset, compromises the device’s portability and convenience.

The reality is that you are only likely to want to use the Vision Pro for 60-90 minutes in one go anyway, but the need to plug in regularly to recharge it is a break from the all-day battery life we’ve come to expect from smartphones and laptops.

Vision Pro games and health applications also encourage you to get up and move around. It’s a bit clunky doing so, tethered to a battery stowed in your pocket. I can’t really see this changing for version 2, as building a battery into the headset would add to its weight, killing the ergonomics of wearing it.

Comfort and ergonomic issues

Apple has done what it can to make the Vision Pro comfortable. It’s very easy to adjust the headband securing it in place, and a light seal cushion allows for a snug fit that avoids light seeping in around the edges.

Despite Apple’s efforts to create a comfortable wearable device, the Vision Pro’s weight and form factor are challenging for extended use. After two, 30-minute sessions wearing the Vision Pro, my eyes were feeling tired and I was keen to get it off my face.

The front-heavy design can cause discomfort over time, potentially limiting its appeal for long work sessions or entertainment purposes. This is a fundamental problem with most headsets, which led to the rise of augmented glasses as a lightweight alternative.

Limited content ecosystem

Although Apple has partnered with numerous content providers, the Vision Pro launched with a relatively limited ecosystem of spatial computing applications and experiences. The lack of a robust content library at launch makes it hard to justify the device’s high cost for many users.

You can display apps and web browser content on the Vision Pro and they will display quite nicely on the high-resolution screens. But most of them haven’t been designed for the Vision Pro so can be a bit clunky to use. Developers will only put time into creating versions of their apps when they know the device is gaining traction with consumers.

But without the wide availability of native apps, the Vision Pro won’t be a compelling purchase. Apple needs some breakthrough apps beyond video content and gaming to show the versatility of the device and appeal to the masses.

Social awkwardness and isolation

The immersive nature of the Vision Pro, while technologically impressive, can create a sense of isolation from the surrounding environment. Apple is clearly self-conscious about this. It has done a good job with the sensors built into the headset, which detect when people are approaching the wearer and make the screen transparent so you can see the person approaching.

The Vision Pro will also display a version of your eyes on the outside of the headset, making it less awkward to talk to people while you are wearing it. Nevertheless, the Vision Pro is a solo device. Sure, you can use it to have a FaceTime call with a friend, and increasingly, Vision Pro wearers will be participating collectively in online environments.

But if you are sitting on the couch watching a movie with a headset on, that ultimately separates you from whoever else is in the room. The device’s appearance and the way it obscures the user’s eyes may also lead to social discomfort in public settings, such as on a plane or train.

I’m happy to wait a few years

Apple deserves kudos for what it has delivered in the first generation of the Vision Pro. But I’m not upset Kiwis have missed out. The Vision Pro really needs a generation or two more of refinement.

More importantly, the price needs to halve for the Vision Pro to have any serious take-up in NZ. I’d estimate that $2500-$3000 is the most you could expect Kiwis to pay for a device like this, which we should remember, is not a replacement for your smartphone, laptop or tablet. It augments those devices, giving you a new way to interact with apps and content.

Apple has done enough to keep the Vision Pro alive as a product, and its deep pockets allow it to pour hundreds of millions more into design innovation to make it even better. But it’s a niche plaything for creative types and tech enthusiasts until Apple comes up with a cheaper model and expands the apps available to make it compelling for everyday use.