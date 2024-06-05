Buying a TV in 2024: The tech you need to get your head around

AI computer processors are improving screen and audio quality to an extent we haven’t seen before as the TV market embraces the most-hyped tech of the moment. Photo / Getty Images

We are in the midst of a recession, with unemployment rising and the cost of living continuing to bite. So, just as the coalition government’s Budget last week featured a large amount of “reprioritisation” of taxpayer funds, household spending on fancy TV screens and other gadgets is similarly getting a trim in favour of more pressing costs such as eye-watering mortgage repayments and higher grocery and utility bills.

Looking at the new model TVs hitting the market this year, I get the sense that the big consumer electronics brands are saving their powder for better times when it comes to dazzling new features. Yes, the marketing hype is as intense as always but incremental improvements in screen quality, design and features seem to be the name of the game across the TV brands’ 2024 line-up.

The one exception appears to be in the application of artificial intelligence to TV technology. AI computer processors are being used to improve screen and audio quality to an extent we haven’t seen before as the TV market embraces the most-hyped tech of the moment.

Samsung, the world’s largest TV maker with about 20% of the global market, released its 2024 line-up last month, showcasing it with the flagship Neo QLED 8K. The 65-inch version sells for around $8500, beyond the reach of most Kiwi families.

Samsung’s 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV. Photo / supplied

But Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic are placing more of an emphasis on affordable TVs as they read the market signals, and newer entrants including TCL and Hisense are increasing competition at the lower end, too - and winning accolades for the quality of their TVs in the process.

Retailers are also in clearance mode as they make way for the 2024 line-up, hence the sharp King’s Birthday deals we saw over the weekend. If you are in the market for a new TV, check out the Listener’s TV buyer’s guide which outlines the top 10 things for tips on buying a TV that suits your needs as well as things to keep in mind when comparing new TVs.

In addition to that list, here are five of the latest advances in TV tech you’ll want to keep in mind as you navigate what 2024′s models have to offer.

The rise of MicroLED

You’ve probably heard of Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) TVs, the high-quality screen format that’s a must-have for home cinema fans, and the QLED (quantum dot LED) equivalent pioneered by Samsung. Now there’s a new term to get your head around: MicroLED.

The technology has gained traction due to its ability to deliver superior brightness, contrast and colour accuracy compared with traditional LED and OLED displays. Each pixel in a MicroLED display is a tiny, self-emissive LED, allowing for perfect blacks and high brightness levels without the risk of burn-in. It’s helping address one of the key criticisms of OLED screens - that they aren’t as bright as their rivals.

When it comes to MicroLED, according to IDTechEx, “not only do these displays offer stunning visual clarity, high luminance, fast refresh rate, low power consumption, high dynamic range and high contrast, but they also provide transparency, seamless connections, sensor integration, and the promise of an extended lifetime. Such features make Micro-LED a game-changer in the display industry”.

LG, Sony, and Samsung are among TV-makers now featuring MicroLED in some of their displays, so you can expect to see the tech being talked up as you look for a new TV.

The LG G4 OLED evo. Photo / supplied

8K upscaling - Do you need it?

If you buy a TV today, you should opt for one that can display images at 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), which is currently the highest resolution offered by streaming services, certain YouTube clips and most Blu-ray discs.

However, higher-end 8K TVs are becoming more mainstream, offering four times the resolution of 4K TVs. I’ve seen “native” 8K content displayed on some of Samsung’s 8K displays and the results are stunning; as lifelike video images as you are ever to see. But very little content has become available that’s shot and produced in the 8K format and broadcasters and streamers are still years away from introducing it due to the demanding technical requirements involved.

While native 8K content is still limited, advancements in upscaling technology are making lower-resolution content look better on 8K screens. So, you could have a 4K Blu ray movie, which your 8K-capable screen enhances the quality of to deliver a much better picture.

Samsung is currently the only TV-maker selling 8K screens in New Zealand, priced from about $4700. Early reviews of the Neo QLED 8K suggest it does a particularly good job of upscaling content to 8K resolution. Samsung puts that down to the new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor in the TV.

“At default settings, the QN900D’s AI upscaling resulted in the noticeable reduction of noise and artifacting in the TV’s Standard and Dynamic picture modes, while colour, brightness and motion-smoothing all received a huge boost, occasionally venturing into unnatural territory,” reported Tom’s Guide, my go-to reviews website.

So, if you have the means to afford a high-end TV, the 8K upscaling should appeal. Ask your electronics retailer for an upscaling demo.

The power of advanced HDR formats

Most new TVs now feature HDR (high dynamic range), a technology that enhances the details in both bright and dark areas of a scene, resulting in a more realistic and natural picture. HDR is used in photography, video and TV screens.

HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ are advanced HDR formats that adjust the HDR performance based on the ambient lighting conditions in the room, providing an optimal viewing experience regardless of the environment.

There’s a confusing range of High Dynamic Range formats on the market, but look out for HDR10, the most widely adopted format. Dolby Vision is less common, but many argue it offers a more subtle, impressive improvement to video displayed on your screen.

The key thing is that HDR may be built into the screen that you buy, but you really need to display content encoded in the same format to gain maximum benefit from its use. Streaming providers such as Netflix have embraced these standards, and movies bought on Blu-ray will usually support at least one of the formats. A wide range of video games are also now available supporting HDR.

The 2024 Hisense U8NAU Mini LED Pro TV. Photo / supplied

Smart connectivity - HDMI 2.1

The humble HDMI cable continues to be the keyway to connect your TV to Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, Chromecast devices and other streaming gadgets. But HDMI has undergone a significant upgrade.

HDMI 2.1 is the new standard essential for video gamers in particular, and for future-proofing your TV. It supports higher resolutions (up to 10K), higher refresh rates (up to 120Hz), and features such as Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC).

Recent models from the likes of LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL feature HDMI 2.1, but it’s worth checking if it is included in the TV you have designs on. If your TV connects to the internet via your Wi-Fi network, also look for a TV that supports the Wi-Fi 6E standard for faster and more reliable internet connections. You’ll need a compatible Wi-Fi router too, but this future proofs your TV.

Enhanced smart TV features

Smart TV features can be hit and miss. I rarely talk to my TV using a smart assistant like Alexa, nor do I use my TV screen to see who is displayed on the Ring doorbell camera at my front door. But both of these things are possible as TV makers seek to integrate their devices into our home networks. If this sort of connectivity and control appeals to you, look for a TV that supports popular smart home ecosystems such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit, allowing you to control lights, thermostats and other devices directly from your TV.

In 2024, TV platforms are integrating more deeply with smart home ecosystems, offering better voice control, personalised content recommendations, and seamless connectivity with other smart devices. The user interfaces of smart TVs have also become more intuitive and user-friendly. Voice control, gesture recognition, and customisable home screens make it easier to navigate and access content.

Some smart TVs now come with health and fitness features, including workout apps, guided meditation sessions and integration with fitness trackers. These features turn the TV into a central hub for working out at home. My favourite smart TV interface is Google TV as it integrates so seamlessly into the Google ecosystem of apps and devices, including YouTube, and Google Photos.