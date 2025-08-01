Advertisement
Listener

Top 10 bestselling New Zealand books: August 2

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read

Former PM Jacinda Adern holds onto the top spot. Photos / Supplied

1. (1) A Different Kind of Power: A Memoir by Jacinda Ardern (Penguin)

The former PM’s memoir, the first such account since Jim Bolger, tops the bestsellers for a sixth week.

Ardern’s book has generally found favour among reviewers, including Henry Cooke for the Listener. He

