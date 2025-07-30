Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Two Aussie novels packed with twists and thrills

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The spotlight is on Brisbane Queensland. Images / Supplied

The spotlight is on Brisbane Queensland. Images / Supplied

Michele Hewitson
Review by Michele Hewitson
Michele Hewitson worked for the NZ Herald for 20 years, winning many feature writing awards and being twice named national columnist of the year. She started writing for the NZ Listener in 2017.
Learn more

The Visitor

by Rebecca Starford (Allen & Unwin, $36)

Laura is living in the UK when her parents inexplicably drive to a remote area in the Australian Outback and die. They have never been known to have any interest in the Outback. There are mysterious maps and photographs of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save