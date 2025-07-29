Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Book of the day: Two takes - one fact, one fiction - on life of Roman aristocrat Fulvia

By Anne Else
New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Demonised: Roman woman Fulvia is remembered in this 1819 drawing by Bartolomeo Pinelli of her piercing the tongue of Cicero’s severed head. Photo / Getty Images

Demonised: Roman woman Fulvia is remembered in this 1819 drawing by Bartolomeo Pinelli of her piercing the tongue of Cicero’s severed head. Photo / Getty Images

Review by Anne Else

In a forthright introduction to her excellent biography of Fulvia, British classicist Jane Draycott points out that “we have more literary, documentary and archaeological evidence” for her than for “almost any other Roman woman during the Late Republic”. These were the chaotic decades leading up to Octavian being installed as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save