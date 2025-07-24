Advertisement
Listener

Three new crime books to check out this weekend

By Craig Sisterson
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

The latest crime thrillers reviewed. Photos / Supplied

Review by Craig Sisterson

The Midnight King

by Tariq Ashkanani (Viper, $37.99)

Edinburgh solicitor and author Tariq Ashkanani announced himself as an exciting new talent while gathering good reviews and awards for his first two crime novels, layered smalltown thrillers set in the US. With this new dark tale he takes a leap.

