Listener

Book of the day: My Sister and Other Lovers by Esther Freud

By Josie Shapiro
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Carefully polished prose: British novelist Esther Freud. Images / Supplied

Review by Josie Shapiro

British novelist Esther Freud, daughter of the painter Lucian Freud and great-granddaughter of Sigmund Freud, has had plenty of compelling life experience to draw on for her work. Nonetheless, she has never written a memoir, because she isn’t, she’s been quoted as saying, “interested in telling the truth”, she’s more

