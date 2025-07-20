Listener

Murder, he wrote: Steven Braunias on covering NZ’s most high-profile crime cases

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

Murder, he wrote: Steven Braunias on covering NZ’s most high-profile crime cases
Murder, he wrote: Steven Braunias on covering NZ’s most high-profile crime cases

The mad, bad, dangerous parade of alleged criminals has long been fodder for journalist Steve Braunias, and last year’s Polkinghorne trial inspired a book.

And then there was the time I took tea, served by a grovelling minion, with a man accused of butchering two men to death with two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save