New Zealand

30 years after the Bain murders: A reporter’s tale

5 mins to read
David Bain photographed in 1994 after his family were killed. Photo / TVNZ

Thirty years ago, Listener editor Kirsty Cameron was a Sydney-based writer for an Australian news magazine, dispatched to Dunedin with a photographer to file a story in the weeks after the Bain family murders.

Robin,

