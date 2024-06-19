Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

“Robin was no killer”: Michael Bain on the Bain murders

16 minutes to read
By Michael Bain

From the Listener archives: In June 1994, David Bain was charged with murdering his parents, Robin and Margaret, and siblings, Arawa, Laniet, and Stephen. He was later convicted of the killings, but battled for 20 NZ Listener, and in particular about his eldest brother, a man who Michael says always did his best for his family – and was no killer.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener