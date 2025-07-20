Advertisement
Listener

James of thrones: A new book on the monarch who created modern Britain

By Sue Copsey
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

“The wisest fool in Christendom”: King James I. Photo / Getty Images

Review by Sue Copsey

Compelling, meticulous account of the life and aspirations of the monarch who created modern Britain.

What do you know of James I? Your answer might include “gunpowder plot”, “Bible”, “witches”, and maybe, “Was he the gay one?” But do you then draw a blank? Here’s a highly readable, meticulously researched

