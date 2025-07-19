Advertisement
Listener

Earthly creatures: Top picks in non-fiction for kids

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Earthly creatures: Tales about bats, bugs, otters and a national treasure. Images / Supplied

Reviews

Pekapeka: Secret Forest Bat

By Katie Furze & Ned Barraud (Scholastic)

My moko Amelie loves pekapeka – one of her most recently acquired fuzzy companions is a short-tailed bat, which some older friends find quite perplexing. Once again, the authors of Tuatara and Rūrū manage to slip a lot of

