Listener

Top 10 bestselling NZ books: July 19

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

Holding steady: Top three bestselling books remained unchanged. Photos / Supplied

1. (1) A Different Kind of Power: A Memoir by Jacinda Ardern (Penguin)

The former PM’s memoir, the first such account since Jim Bolger, tops the bestsellers for a fifth week.

Ardern’s book has generally found favour among reviewers, including Henry Cooke for the Listener. He

