Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Book of the day: 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America

By Mark Fryer
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Victory: Donald Trump saw his rival Kamala Harris as a chance to play the race card. Photos / Supplied / Getty Images

Victory: Donald Trump saw his rival Kamala Harris as a chance to play the race card. Photos / Supplied / Getty Images

Review by Mark Fryer

The opening scene: Donald Trump triumphant, basking at his Florida pleasure palace Mar-a-Lago early this year. “We’ve had everybody here,” says the President-elect. “We’ve had Google, we’ve had Facebook, we’ve had Bill Gates, we had Tim Cook, Apple – we’ve had all of them.”

The business titans bring seven-figure cheques

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save