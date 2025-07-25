Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Renaissance men: Fascinating series looks at rivalry of original superstars of Italian art

Russell Brown
By
Columnist & features writer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

The thinker: Charles Dance as Michaelangelo. Photo / Supplied

The thinker: Charles Dance as Michaelangelo. Photo / Supplied

Michaelangelo’s David, Leonardo’s Mona Lisa: we know the bare images as if we were born with them already in our minds. Less well known are the forces that shaped their creation.

That’s the story Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty seeks to tell: one in which art was central to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save