Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling NZ books: September 14

By
Books editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read
Two children's books take two top spot in the local best-sellers' list. Photo / supplied

Two children's books take two top spot in the local best-sellers' list. Photo / supplied

1. (1) View from the Second Row, by Samuel Whitelock (HarperCollins)

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock’s memoir reigns for the fifth straight week. It begins with 14 full lines of the injuries he’s suffered playing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener