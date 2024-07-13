Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Colour me wild: Picture books for our youngest readers

By Ann Packer
3 mins to read
A selection of some of the best new picture books for our young readers. Photo / Supplied

A selection of some of the best new picture books for our young readers. Photo / Supplied

Grey by Laura Dockrill & Lauren Child (Walker Books, $29.99)

From Laura Dockrill, a poet and author who wrote her way out of postpartum psychosis, and the much-loved illustrator Lauren Child, comes this exquisite depiction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener