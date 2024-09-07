Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Book shopping for pre-teens? These titles tick all the boxes

By Ann Packer
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Images / Supplied

Images / Supplied

Chronicles of a Lizard Nobody

by Patrick Ness & Tim Miller

Adult and YA fans of Patrick Ness will be holding their breath. Fear not, though, as a whole new generation of fans is set

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener