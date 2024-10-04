Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: October 5

By
Books editor·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read
The books New Zealanders are buying this week. Photos / supplied

The books New Zealanders are buying this week. Photos / supplied

Online exclusive

1. (1) Atua Wāhine by Hana Tapiata (HarperCollins)

Writer Hana Tapiata (Te Arawa, Ngati Awa, Ngati Porou, Waikato, Pākehā) is a mother and writer who lives by Māori philosophies “to explore wellness, self-determination and liberation”. From the publisher: “Atua wahine are the Māori goddesses who make up the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener