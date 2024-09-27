Top 10 best-selling NZ books: September 28

Our most popular NZ books. Photos / supplied

Online exclusive

1. (3) Atua Wāhine by Hana Tapiata (HarperCollins)

Writer Hana Tapiata (Te Arawa, Ngati Awa, Ngati Porou, Waikato, Pākehā) is a mother and writer who lives by Māori philosophies “to explore wellness, self-determination and liberation”. From the publisher: “Atua wahine are the Māori goddesses who make up the world around us: earth, fire, water, the moon and more. From the earth mother, Papatuanuku, who sustains and nurtures us to the goddess of peace, Hineputehue, who transformed pain into beauty, and the misunderstood goddess of the underworld, Hinenuitepo, who created purpose and enlightenment from betrayal – this book is a treasure of knowledge and insight.

“Drawing on whakatauki (proverbs) and purakau (traditional stories), discover how the wisdom of 17 atua wahine can help us live with courage and confidence in the modern world. With guided steps, these atua will inspire you to foster creativity, acknowledge cycles of change, and embrace self-determination.”

Atua Wāhine: The ancient wisdom of Māori goddesses by Hana Tapiata.

2. (1) More Salad by Margo Flanagan & Rosa Power (Allen & Unwin)

The latest cookbook from sisters Margo Flanagan and Rosa Power, which promises more of the same tasty-looking food that delivered them previous bestsellers. Neither are vegetarian or vegan, they just encourage moderation in all things. Recipes go from raw to pan to oven, as well as desserts. Included are swappable ingredients, tips and timesavers, and pairing suggestions. You’ll find recipes from the book here.

More Salad by Two Raw Sisters

3. (5) Marry Me in Italy by Nicky Pellegrino (Hachette)

This, if we’re counting right, is the 15th novel from author and Listener writer Nicky Pellegrino, who manages to come up with fresh plots that combine food, wine and love in the sunniest, most picturesque spots of il bel paese. From the publisher: “A dream wedding in Italy? It’s the chance of a lifetime! Skye has been with Tim forever and the last thing she’s thinking about is saying ‘I do’. It’s Tim that enters the dream wedding competition – he’s longing to win an all-expenses-paid trip to romantic Montenello. An escape to a beautiful Italian hill town might be just what they need to find love again ...

“Ana definitely isn’t interested in getting married – she doesn’t need a man to make her happy. But when she loses her job at a glossy food magazine, she jumps at the chance of a new life, renovating a crumbling Italian farmhouse. Her handsome (and very distracting) neighbour definitely isn’t part of the plan.” You can read more about Nicky Pellegrino’s books here.

Marry Me in Italy by Nicky Pellegrino. Photo / supplied

4. (2) Hairy Maclary’s Magnet Fun by Lynley Dodd (Picture Puffin)

Is it school holidays already? In the bestsellers for the past few weeks is this Hairy Maclary book where kids can create their own stories thanks to magnetic figures of the mischievous mutts including Hercules Morse, Bottomley Potts and the rest.

Hairy Maclary's Magnet Fun by Lynley Dodd. Photo / supplied

5. (10) Make It Make Sense by Bel Hawkins & Lucy Blakiston (Moa Press)

The online Kiwi phenomenon of news, advice and opinion aimed at millennials and Gen Z has been reimagined as a book. From the publisher: “Shit You Should Care About was launched as a WordPress blog by three best friends in the back of a political science lecture. Today, it’s a global ecosystem of content – two podcasts, 3.5 million Instagram followers and a daily newsy. They are your culture vultures, news agents and (reluctant) agony aunts all rolled into one.

“Make It Make Sense is a collage of cultural analysis, anecdotes, personal essays, poems and lists, interplayed like a conversation between friends. So sharp they’ll make you wince, so honest that you might feel uncomfortable with what’s reflecting back at you, so funny you’ll want to take a photo and send it to your best friend.

“It’s the bedside table essential for women who’ve felt their way through life and want that experience reflected back at them. When everything feels like it’s whooshing away in an endless scroll, , during pregnancy, Make It Make Sense holds the answers (or questions) to what to do with all these big feelings.” You can read an interview with Bel Hawkins and Lucy Blakiston here.

Shit You Should Care About: Make It Make Sense by Lucy Blakiston and Bel Hawkins. Photo / supplied

6. (NEW) Life Hacks from the Buddha by Tony Fernando (HarperCollins)

With a subhead of “How to be calm and content in a chaotic world”, this guide, from Auckland psychiatrist, sleep researcher and former Buddhist monk Dr Tony Fernando, promises 50 practical and easy-to-follow life hacks that “will make you a calmer, happier and more chilled-out version of yourself”.

Life Hacks from the Buddha: How to be calm and content in a chaotic world by Dr Tony Fernando. Photo / supplied

7. (NEW) Ngā Hapa Reo: Common Māori Language Errors by Hona Black & Te Aorangi Murphy-Fell (Oratia)

This handbook aims to help (probably more advanced) Māori language learners with common errors, such as the difference between hinga or taka when you are discussing something falling. Six chapters focus on different types of mistakes, providing explanations for standard usage and detailed explanations in te reo and English. Some of these errors have snuck in via the influence of English, which has different idiomatic and structural rules. Are these so entrenched, ask the authors, that it’s too late? It’s up to speakers, they say, and worth the discussion.

Ngā Hapa Reo: Common Māori Language Errors by Hona Black & Te Aorangi Murphy-Fell. Photo / supplied

8. (2) Lisa Carrington Chases a Champion by Dame Lisa Carrington & Scott Pearson (Huia)

Inspirational children’s tale from NZ’s most decorated Olympian (eight gold medals and one bronze), set in Ōhope, which is where she first began to paddle. From the publisher: “Lisa Carrington Chases a Champion is a story about eight-year-old Lisa, who is determined to participate in a big surf competition but is plagued by self-doubt and fear of failure. With encouragement from her coach, family and a top paddler named Māia, Lisa trains hard and improves, but a close call with a wave days before the competition shakes her confidence. After finding solace and regaining her self-belief with her mum’s help, Lisa bravely competes on the big day, conquering her fears.” A Māori language edition is also available.

Lisa Carrington Chases a Champion. Photo / supplied

9. (RETURN) A Very French Affair by Maria Hoyle (A&U)

From the Listener’s review: “Within the first few pages, Maria Hoyle eases any qualms of ‘Oh no, not another quirky Kiwi goes to France for a lifestyle change memoir’. For a start Hoyle, an experienced editor, writes extremely well, and she lays out quite an extraordinary true tale. At 63, Hoyle was half-heartedly dating online when she met Alistair, a Nelson-based Brit. The connection was instant – she’s a sucker for a good baritone – and he seemed very keen, though she had too much baggage to entirely trust her feelings. Alistair owns a mill complete with craggy stone walls and a turret in rural France (a moulin – this book will do wonders for your rusty French) and when he invites her to join him, after just two blissful weekends together, it seems rude to refuse.”

A Very French Affair by Maria Hoyle. Photo / supplied

10. (NEW) Well Woman by Frances Pitsilis (Upstart Press)

The first book from Dr Frances Pitsilis, who began her medical career as a GP, offers a holistic approach specific to women’s healthcare, promising to remain evidence-based while including traditional and complementary therapies as she tackles diet, exercise, hormones, supplements, stress, pain management and ageing issues.

Well Woman: A Prescription for Lifelong Health by Dr Frances Pitsilis. Photo / supplied

Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ – week ending September 21.